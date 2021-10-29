Highway 101 and Highway 1 will have intermittent full closures next week

Closures near Gaviota will be for rock scaling operations

– The northbound lanes of US Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed on an intermittent basis on Monday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to allow Caltrans to perform a rock scaling operation to enhance public safety. This roadwork will continue on State Route 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge, near Jalama Road on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers, weather permitting.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will lead travelers to a full stop during these intermittent rolling highway/lane closures not to exceed 15 minutes. These temporary full closures will allow Caltrans to clear rocks from the highway which were dislodged from the nearby slopes. Electronic message boards will be activated informing everyone to be prepared to stop upon approach to this work zone.

This work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans Engineers from San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll free number at (805) 568-0858 or visit their website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related