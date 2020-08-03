Highway 101 improvement project in San Miguel now complete

–A project to improve eight miles of US Highway 101 from north of Monterey Road to the San Marcos Creek Bridge in San Luis Obispo County to south of the East Garrison Overcrossing near Camp Roberts in Monterey County has been completed.

“These major improvements in the San Miguel area will benefit thousands of travelers who visit the Central Coast and the many commuters who live in this region,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

This project included a realignment of US 101 to accommodate a new southbound on-ramp at South Mission Street, re-paving US 101 and nearby ramps, and lowering the profile of US 101 at Camp Roberts to increase the bridge clearance height. In addition, drainage systems, guardrails, and lighting were improved throughout this busy corridor.

The contractor for this $53 million project was Security Paving of Sylmar, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in San Luis Obispo County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at:https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

