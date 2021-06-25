Highway 101 resurfacing continues next week in Atascadero with overnight closures

Northbound 101 at Highway 58 will be closed Tuesday through Friday morning next week

–A project to resurface and correct the superelevation of US Highway 101 from just north of the Highway 58 Interchange to Santa Barbara Road near Atascadero will continue next week with full overnight closures for three nights beginning Tuesday, June 29.

Northbound US 101 at State Route 58 will be closed Tuesday, June 29 through Friday morning, July 2 from 10 pm until 5 am. Motorists will detour from US 101 to State Route 58 to El Camino Real before re-entering northbound US 101 at Santa Barbara Road.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to inform the public about this roadwork. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

This project will improve the surface of the highway while the superelevation will adjust the slope near the shoulder of the highway to enhance safety for everyone.

The contractor for this $1.7 million project is Papich Construction of Grover Beach. This project will be complete this September.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

