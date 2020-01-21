Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Highway 41 closed at Cholame ‘Y’ due to fuel tanker crash 

Posted: 7:53 am, January 21, 2020 by News Staff

Traffic has been closed at the ‘Y’ due to a collision that occurred north of the San Luis Obispo County Line.

–Highway-41 has been closed at the Cholame ‘Y,’ according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Seebart.

A commercial fuel tanker crashed on Highway-41 north of the San Luis Obispo County Line shortly before 6 a.m. this morning. A Coalinga CHP collision investigation is currently underway, and local CHP units have been called onto the scene to assist with the road closure. Hazmat crews, law enforcement, firefighters, and Caltrans are all on scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 46 East for an unknown duration of time.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as received.

Comments

