Highway 41 closed due to three-vehicle accident

–Caltrans District 5 issued a “Sig Alert” this morning warning of a closed highway in San Luis Obispo County.

“Due to a three-vehicle incident, Highway 41 is closed in both directions, four miles north of Highway 46 East,” the alert said.

Travelers are being detoured around this incident between Highway 33 and Highway 46 East.

Estimated Time of Opening: The highway is expected to re-open by 10:30 am.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related