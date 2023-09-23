Highway 41 nighttime construction starts next week in King’s County

Sections of the highway will be operating under one-way traffic control starting Monday night

– The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Granite Construction will conduct one-way traffic control on Highway 41 beginning Monday night, Sept. 25, in Kings County, for grind and pave operations. Phase one of this project will occur on the northbound lanes of Highway 41 and sections of the southbound Highway 41 lanes between Nevada Avenue and Quail Avenue. Phase two will complete the southbound lanes and will take place in Spring 2024. Phase one work is expected to be completed by mid-October 2023.

Sections of the highway will be operating under one-way traffic control between Nevada Avenue and Quail Avenue starting Monday night at 7 p.m.

Hours of work will be as follows:

Each week, crews will work at night starting on Sunday night and will end the work week on Friday morning.

On Sunday nights, crews will begin work at 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday nights, crews will begin work at 7 p.m.

Crews are scheduled to complete work by 6 each morning.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be cognizant of workers and vehicles in construction areas. Closures may continue for longer periods of time, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.

Share To Social Media