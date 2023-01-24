Highway 46 construction to require one-way reversing traffic control this week

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes

– A project to widen Hwy. 46 East from east of the Shandon Roadside Rest Area to east of the former Jack Ranch Café in Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control this week near the Cholame Creek Bridge (PM 50.6), according to Cal Trans.

Travelers can expect traffic control Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work may also continue Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their commute through this area. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place.

This traffic control is part of a project to convert a five-mile stretch of the two-lane divided highway into a four-lane expressway. It’s expected to be complete in the winter of 2024.

The contractor for this $135 million project is Atkinson Construction of Irvine.

Widening of the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 “Wye” Interchange from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road in San Luis Obispo County is expected to begin construction in March of this year.

There will be one final segment that will span a roughly 3.5-mile stretch of Hwy. 46 East along the Antelope Grade in San Luis Obispo County to roughly one-half mile within Kern County limits.

At the completion of these corridor projects, Highway 46 East will become a 4-lane divided expressway from US 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 in Lost Hills in Kern County.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the Caltrans District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

