Highway 46 long-term closure in Kern County starts Oct. 2 

Posted: 7:30 am, September 20, 2023 by News Staff
CalTrans

Closure is expected to be in place until mid-November

– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), in cooperation with Granite Construction, has announced a long-term full closure of Highway 46 near Lost Hills starting Monday, Oct. 2, as part of construction on the State Route 46 Widening Project.

The following changes will occur, weather permitting:

  • Highway 46 will be closed from just west of Lost Hills Road to just west of Brown Material Road/Holloway Road starting Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 a.m.
  • Two posted detours will be available for traffic coming from or headed to the Paso Robles area:
    • -The northern detour will utilize Interstate 5 and Highway 41 around the closure area.
    • -The southern detour will utilize Interstate 5, Lerdo Highway, and State Route 33 around the closure area.
  • Access to Lost Hills Union School District will be available during normal school operating hours.

 

The closure is expected to be in place until mid-November.

 

