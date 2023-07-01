Highway 58 paving project continues near California Valley

Traveling public can expect one-way traffic control during daytime hours at this location, Monday through Friday

– A paving project on Highway 58 (East/West) covering a roughly six-mile stretch of roadway from west of Soda Lake Road to the east of Boulder Creek Road near California Valley continues.

The traveling public can expect one-way traffic control during the daytime hours at this location, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no roadwork during the July 4th holiday. Work is expected to last until August.

Message and directional signs are in place to assist all travelers. Travelers can expect delays of up to five minutes.

The contractor for this $4.2 million project is Griffith Company of Bakersfield.

CHP traffic incident information page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

