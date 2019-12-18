Highway One full closure near Ragged Point happening Thursday

–A full closure of Highway 1 in both directions approximately two miles north of Ragged Point in southern Monterey County will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19 during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This closure will extend from the traffic signals which maintain 24/7 traffic control north and south of the project area between the San Carpoforo Creek Bridge and Ragged Point.

Local residents will be able to proceed through the closed area when heavy equipment is not on the highway. Delays are anticipated not to exceed one hour. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert the public.

This full highway closure is necessary so that Caltrans can install pre-cast beams as part of a project to construct a viaduct and retaining wall along this portion of Highway 1.

This $4.1 million project is Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo, CA. It’s scheduled to be completed by the Spring of 2020.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

