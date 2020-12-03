Hikers discover shiny monolith atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero

–In something that could be right out of the 1968 movie “2001: A Space Odyssey“, a large shiny monument was discovered Wednesday at the top of a peak in Atascadero. It is three-sided, about 10-feet tall, and appears to be made of stainless steel. Observers have called it a monolith or obelisk, similar to the one reported in Utah last month.

Paso Robles resident Ronelle Volk came upon it Wednesday morning on a hike to the top of Pine Mountain. “I was hiking Stadium Park this morning, which I do about once a week, and as I was walking up the trail I was surprised to see something shiny at the top of the hill,” she said. “When I got to the top, it was a triangular prism and it looked to be about 10-feet tall and it was metal.”

“I was surprised to see it. Since I had no idea why it was there, I posted it on Facebook to see if anyone knew what it was for. At that point, I didn’t know about any previous news story about the monolith in Utah. I thought it was interesting, and I was really curious as to who put it there and why. I also thought to myself, I would never again miss the right trail to head back down the hill because now I had a landmark. I spoke to another hiker who told me, he hikes the trail daily and it wasn’t there yesterday.”

Several other local hikers followed the same trail on Wednesday and posted dozens of photos to social media.

An official with the City of Atascadero said the Atascadero Land Preservation Society oversees the property at Pine Mountain and had no additional comment on the monument. The Atascadero Land Preservation Society did not return a request for comment by press time.

In November, Utah state biologists discovered a mysterious monolith during a helicopter survey of wild bighorn sheep in northern San Juan County, Utah. It was described as a non-magnetic metallic pillar that stood in a red sandstone slot canyon. The 9.5-foot tall monolith was made of metal sheets riveted together into the shape of a triangular prism.

It was dismantled and removed by four men at the end of November, the New York Times reported.

Less than two weeks after authorities found the mysterious object standing in the Utah desert, a similar monolith was reported nearly half-a-world away in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt, NPR reported.

Other than the similarity of appearance, there is no evidence indicating the installations are connected.

