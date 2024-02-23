Landmark bank building becoming new liquor store and bar

Owners also operate local gas station

– A large liquor store and underground bar are under construction at the corner of Spring and 13th streets in Paso Robles.

Local businessman Mo Elsayed is opening Grapes & Grains liquors along with a basement bar, called Invite Only, at 1240 Spring St. Elsayed’s company also owns Third Base Market & Spirits, a local deli and gas station at 1441 Spring St.

The remodeled building will have 9,866 square feet inside with a parking lot of 30 spaces. An opening date has not yet been announced, but over the past year construction crews have made much progress on the building.

There are plans for three entrances into the store with a majority of the floor space reserved for retail sales. The remaining space will be designated for specialty spirits, a restroom, and a walk-in refrigerated space. The materials planned for the exterior remodel include a standing seam metal roof, a combed stucco finish, and gray flagstone at the entrances.

Invite Only, also known as I/O, will provide customers an escape within the construct of a classic cocktail bar, according to a business plan submitted to the city. “Through an intimate environment, customers will be able to explore the nuances of various spirits, highlighting their essence as opposed to just what they can be mixed with. The small, hyper-focused setting will create an environment for enthusiasts as well as those eager to learn about craft spirits,” the plan says.

The bar and lounge was approved in May 2022 by the Paso Robles Planning Commission. It will measure 2,490 square feet and is set to open every day from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. by reservation only, as well as for private event rentals.

CRSA Architecture of San Luis Obispo is renovating the landmark building, which has previously housed Couch Potato, Mission Community Bank, and Santa Lucia Bank. It was originally built in 1970.

In 2019, the building was purchased for $2,675,000, according to county records. The same year, the Paso Robles Development Review Committee approved the application for an “exterior remodel of an existing building to be used as a liquor store” by CRSA Architecture on behalf of owner Elsayed. A building permit was approved on July 17, 2023.

Grapes & Grains will have a Type 21 ABC license, which means that products sold can include distilled spirits, beer, and wine for consumption off-site, while a Type 48 license will allow for the sale and consumption on-site of these drinks.

Owner Elsayed declined an interview for this story, saying, “We have decided to keep a low profile during the initial phase of our launch, focusing on the final preparations and ensuring a smooth opening for our valued customers.”