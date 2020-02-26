Historical society launches new educational program for fourth grade students

–The Paso Robles Historical Society, with the support of a team of volunteers and the generous donation of original paintings and sketches by well-known local artist Hellie Blythe, is making presentations about Paso Robles history to fourth-grade students in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Eighteen local volunteers are distributing an educational pamphlet to the students and making classroom presentations about various themes of local history. This program is made possible with the coordination of the Paso Robles School District administration, the principals of the six elementary schools and each fourth-grade teacher.

The pamphlet contains a brief summary of the more detailed Paso Robles history, authored by Grace Pucci. The original artwork on the cover and throughout the pamphlet was created by Hellie Blythe.

“Paso Robles has a robust history and it has been captured beautifully through the art and information within the publication created by the historical society. It has been fun to see our students and teachers so excited about the uniqueness of our local history as it has been brought to life for them because of these generous volunteers,” said Carol Kenyon, school district Chief Academic Officer

By the end of February 2020, each fourth-grade student will have a personal copy of the pamphlet and will have participated in one of the presentations. “We hope to make this an annual program,” said Paso Robles Historical Society President, Shauna Davis. “We are also considering extending the program to charter and private schools.”

The mission of the El Paso de Robles Area Historical Society is to collect and preserve photographs, documents, and publications related to the Paso Robles area and its citizens, and to promote a fuller knowledge of local history through educational efforts within the community. The society is located in the Carnegie Library at 800 12th Street, Paso Robles, in the Downtown City Park, where it curates a variety of local history exhibits and maintains an extensive collection of historical documents. The Virginia Peterson Research Room is open for public use by appointment.

For more information, or to volunteer, call (805) 238-4996. The Carnegie Museum is open Tue and Thu-Sat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sun 11 a.m-3 p.m.

Editor’s note: If you enjoy local history, you can re-live it through our publication of old Paso Robles newspapers.

