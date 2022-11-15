Holiday art show at Dale Evers Studio on Saturday, Dec. 3

– A message from Dale Evers Studio –

– Dale Evers Studio is opening its doors for its annual open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-7 p.m.

Dale’s daughter, Chloe Joy Evers, has curated a jewelry collection for the holidays that she will unveil at that time.

Her one-of-a-kind pieces are primarily crafted from sterling silver. She shapes, solders, and finishes them all by hand on-site, right off of the showroom floor.

Chloe is a sculptor as well, and brings that creative ability into her jewelry designs, making them all unique and heavily stylized. Her main draw for inspiration is from nature. No matter how different her designs are, they all possess some organic component to them.

It is a rare occasion that you enter the studio, and it is not in full work mode.

In addition to Chloe’s jewelry and sculpture work, you’ll be able to view the sculptural designs of Dale Evers. Dale has had a nearly 40-year-long career as a sculptor and designer, here on the central coast. Associate Artist Tim Anderson has been working alongside Evers for 35 of those 40 years in the studio as lead metal fabricator, design collaborator and graphic design.

Evers’ newer works are mixed medium, combining elements from metal casting, fabrication, glass mosaic and glass blowing. The studio houses original works such as metal-fabricated grandfather clocks and chandeliers, as well as, limited-edition bronze sculptures.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone special or looking to get inspired by the art in the space where it is created, Dale Evers Studio offers a relaxed environment with breathtaking art, where your hosts are the artists themselves, ready to answer questions and share their insight. Cozy up and enjoy the charm of downtown Paso Robles during the holidays. It could be after lunch or before dinner, but don’t miss out on the opportunity to visit this elusive art studio, meet the makers, and have your curiosity satisfied.

The studio is conveniently located at 1000 Park Street, downtown Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 434-9237 or visit https://daleeversstudio.com/news.

