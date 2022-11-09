Holiday boutique returns to Pavilion on the Lake

Event is free to attend

– Members of the public are invited to come out and get a head start on holiday shopping at the Pavilion on the Lake’s 17th Annual Holiday Boutique, to be held this Saturday, Nov. 12.

This event, presented by the City of Atascadero, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held outdoors at the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park at 9100 Morro Road in Atascadero. There will be over 60 vendors on site for this one-day-only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.

The event is free to attend, so don’t miss out on this unique holiday shopping experience!

For more information, visit our website at www.visitatascadero.com/events or call (805) 470-3178.

