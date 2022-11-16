Holiday donation drive returns at local business

Drive collecting donations for local non-profits

– Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is once again collecting donations for those in need during the holiday season. Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs.

The drives kicked off on Nov. 1 and will continue until Monday, Dec. 5, for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, the drive will contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy branch is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected in. Over the years, Delta Liquid Energy has pledged thousands of dollars to support these organizations and others like them. This year the company has committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations. In addition, it will also be matching all donations received.

This year the drive will be accepting donations both in person and shipped directly to the company’s offices. In-person donations are accepted in company offices and by drivers delivering propane. Donors can shop at their favorite online retailer and use the company’s office as the shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will deliver to a location of choice.

Locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive Paso Robles, CA 93446 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages.

755 Blosser Road Santa Maria, CA 93458 – A virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online.

1620 Lemonwood Drive Santa Paula, CA 93060 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for teens and young children.

42165 North Sierra Hwy Lancaster, CA 93535 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for babies 0-3 years old.

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A Farmersville, CA 93223 – Support Friends of Tulare County by donating directly or purchasing toys off their Amazon wishlist.

3400 Buck Owens Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308 – Accepting non-perishable food items.

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lake Isabella, CA 93240 – Accepting non-perishable food items.

1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi, CA 93561 – Accepting gift cards for teens.

Delta Liquid Energy began in Paso Robles in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors with founders Harry and Iva Platz. It became Delta Liquid Energy in 1987. Today, the company is still family-owned and has eight locations throughout California and one in Nevada. Delta Liquid Energy’s Holiday Donation Drive is one initiative of many the company participates in throughout the year. To learn more or to contribute ideas for community involvement, visit: www.deltaliquidenergy.com/about-us/community-partnerships/

