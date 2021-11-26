Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off Dec. 3

Festivities include lighting ceremony, ‘reverse parade’ art and wine tour, and ‘Trail of Lights’

– Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic City Hall at “Light up the Downtown.” This year, they will be bringing the event back to it’s normal in-person format with the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band performing holiday music. Then starting at 6 p.m., enjoy the traditional countdown to light up city hall with the mayor and councilmembers, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way around Sunken Gardens on the Model-A firetruck. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to visit on the steps of city hall facing the Middle School. Complimentary hay rides, Model-A firetruck rides and hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee.

In addition to the evening festivities, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Art, Wine & Brew Tour with adult beverages available from a variety of merchants in the Downtown. Tickets are available for purchase by going to www.atascaderochamber.org. Businesses will be decorated and open for holiday shopping, and dining too.

Plan to make a trip over to Atascadero High School, as they host their 2nd Annual Glow, Shine, Sparkle Reverse Holiday Parade from 5:30-8 p.m. along High School Hill. Each of the school clubs and organizations will be creating a standing float. These floats will be filled with lights to light up High School Hill for families to drive through and enjoy.

As the holidays approach, Atascadero residents will once again be able to join in the fun of the holiday season with the “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting tour map offering an opportunity for residents to showcase their beautiful lights from Dec. 6 through the 25. Deadline to enter in time for the contest is midnight on Dec. 6. Winners will be announced at Winter Wonderland on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. To get registered, go to www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights. It’s free to participate and community members can still register through Dec, 22.

For more information about all of the upcoming city and city-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events. If you are interested in helping students with their light filled floats, contact kerrysherer@atasusd.org.

