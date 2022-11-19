Holiday gift, book sale returns to library Dec. 8-10

‘Holiday Extravaganza’ back after two-year hiatus

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has announced the return of the Holiday Extravaganza gift sale on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 after a two-year hiatus. Combined this year with the popular semi-annual book sale, the event in the Library Conference Room (across the lobby from the library) promises an opportunity for shoppers to find something for everyone on their gift list, including book lovers.

Members of the Friends of the Library have access to the early bird members-only hours (non-members can join at the door) on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is then invited to join and get a head start on holiday shopping for the remainder of the sale: Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers can enjoy hot apple cider, cookies, and holiday music as they browse jewelry, holiday decor, children’s items, and books. There’s no sales tax, and all proceeds of the sale go directly to the Paso Robles Library.

