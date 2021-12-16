Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 16, 2021
Holiday Hospitality Days happening this week at Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:20 am, December 16, 2021 by News Staff

holiday treat centennial parkVisit the Centennial Park main lobby and grab a pre-packaged holiday treat

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services team will be spreading holiday cheer by hosting special hospitality days this week. Visit the Centennial Park main lobby and grab a pre-packaged holiday treat as the staff’s way of sharing the joy of the season with the community.

Holiday Hospitality Days started on Monday and will continue through Friday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Stop by Centennial Park in Paso Robles and enjoy some holiday cheer!

