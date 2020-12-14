Holiday magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo goes virtual for 2020

–The holiday season is upon us, and while the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is currently closed due to COVID-19 and the most recent Regional Stay-at-Home Order from the state, zoo staff is still working hard to present their annual Holiday Magic event, to be virtually broadcast direct from the zoo on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Once again, zookeepers have stepped in to serve as Santa’s Elves, preparing gifts for all the animals. Santa will be visiting the zoo on Saturday, Dec. 19 to deliver the gifts and Santa’s “elves” will video capture and virtually share the experience. Festive gifts will be delivered to the animals throughout the day and then aired on the Charles Paddock Zoo Facebook and Instagram pages.

Since the zoo animals have all made the “nice” list this year, Santa has become a little overwhelmed with their wish list. If you’d like to help Santa this year to be sure all of the zoo critters have an extra special holiday, please go to the following link to see the variety of Charles Paddock Zoo Enrichment items the animals enjoy: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1G37X516UD2EI?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR02rLImfOx6OLM6hzYI7P5tBNp-mi8DGK29xHSitwhECR_7Bat9cJCRm-A

Share this post!

email

Related