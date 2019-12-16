Holiday Magic returning to The Charles Paddock Zoo Saturday, Dec. 21

–The Charles Paddock Zoo is continuing its annual celebration with the return of “Holiday Magic.” The zookeepers have stepped in as Santa’s Elves to prepare gifts for the animals. Santa will be at the Zoo on Saturday, Dec. 21 to help welcome visitors and deliver gifts to the animals. Plan to come out to join Santa and the staff for some Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo to enjoy the festivities!

The scheduled gift delivery begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Gifts will be delivered to the animals throughout this timeframe along with activities for the entire family to enjoy throughout the day. New this year is a strolling Magician to engage all ages. See how our animals tear into their gifts from the meerkats to the monkeys to the tiger. Following is the Holiday Magic gift-giving schedule:

10:15 a.m. – Meerkats

10:35 a.m. – Giant Anteater

10:55 a.m. – Aldabra Tortoises

11:15 a.m. – Red Panda

11:40 a.m. – Spider Monkey

12:00 p.m. – Lemurs

12:20 p.m. – Marmosets

12:40 p.m. – Tiger

If you are interested in helping Santa with the animal wish list and make sure our critters have an extra special holiday, please go to the following link to see the variety of Charles Paddock Zoo Enrichment items the animals enjoy: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1UHOCG7DR5SDP?ref_=wl_share.

For more information about the zoo, visit charlespaddockzoo.org.

