Holiday pop-up show coming to Asuncion Ridge Winery Saturday

Attendees can shop for the holidays while tasting wines

– Asuncion Ridge will host an afternoon of wine and shopping at its new westside winery this Saturday, Nov. 12 from 12-5 p.m. The holiday pop-up shop will be presented by LLV Home, and will also feature a diverse flight of wine tastings.

“We are excited to share our old school Paso hospitality with people in our new space and this pop-up is all about entertaining,” says Hospitality Manager at Asuncion Ridge Vineyards John L. Teeling.

For the Asuncion Ridge pop-up, LLV (Live, Love, Vintage) Home will be focusing on the holidays and gatherings by bringing their favorite barware, serving pieces, candles in vintage containers, and more to fill up the outdoor space at Asuncion Ridge.

LLV Home was created by two friends this past summer, “We love the idea of people enjoying these vintage pieces for years to come, many of them made in America, and keeping them out of landfills” says Kathleen Wells, partner in LLV Home.

Pop-up shopping is complimentary. Tasting fees apply with exclusive wine purchase discounts Saturday only.

