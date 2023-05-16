‘Hollywood at Hearst Castle’ fundraiser embraces glamorous past

Fundraiser rolls out the red carpet for media and entertainment industry professionals

– The Foundation at Hearst Castle announced this week the formation of the host committee for the ‘Hollywood at Hearst Castle’ fundraiser in San Simeon on August 19. Committee members include E. Brian Dobbins (co-president of Artists First and producer of Black-ish), Nigel Lythgoe (executive producer of American Idol and creator of So You Think You Can Dance), June Diane Raphael (actor Grace and Frankie, Burning Love) Paul Scheer (actor Black Monday, The League) and Richard Wolffe (general manager of José Andrés Media and columnist for The Guardian). Led by Co Chairwomen and Foundation Board Members Gail Cayetano Classick (CEO of Shop Talk LA and publisher of Edible Magazine) and Pilaar Terry (managing partner and COO of POV Agency), the summer event will benefit the foundation in its ongoing fundraising efforts to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programming for local and regional California youth. “We are honored that these accomplished entertainment industry leaders are offering their time, passion, and meaningful resources to drive additional awareness to our fundraising efforts,” said Executive Director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle Mitch Massey, “Hollywood has a strong affinity towards Hearst Castle, dating back to when William Randolph Hearst entertained celebrities like Joan Crawford and Buster Keaton. What a way to acknowledge that legacy with an incredible roster of host committee members to be a part of our inaugural ‘Hollywood at Hearst Castle’ fundraiser.”

A first for the foundation, the ‘Hollywood at Hearst Castle’ fundraiser rolls out the red carpet for media and entertainment industry professionals as a deliberate nod to Hearst Castle’s glamorous past. Similar to previous Hearst Castle guests Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant, and Greta Garbo, event attendees will enjoy an exclusive golden hour swim in the iconic Neptune pool, replete with a luxurious poolside reception. It is one of the foundation’s six tentpole fundraisers this year.

All funds raised from the evening will be directed towards Hearst Castle’s educational programs serving youth from underserved communities in California. The program provides students with an all-expenses- paid trip to San Simeon, complete with STEAM education focused on architecture, art, and engineering within Hearst Castle and environmental sciences through its coastal programs on the surrounding grounds.

“This fundraising initiative is another great example of the tangible benefits that Hearst Castle brings to this region,” said Nigel Lythgoe, host committee member. “I have personal ties to the area and to see the tremendous work The Foundation at Hearst Castle is doing in our community and throughout the state with its’ youth programs makes me extremely proud to be a part of its continuing legacy.”

The Foundation at Hearst Castle is a nonprofit association affiliated with Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument and the San Luis Obispo Coast District of California State Parks.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://foundationathearstcastle.com/events.

