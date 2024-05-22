Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 22, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Home brew competition results announced
  • Follow Us!

Home brew competition results announced 

Posted: 5:28 pm, May 21, 2024 by News Staff

Home brew competition results announced

Arroyo Grande man takes Best of Show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2024 Home Brew Competition. Central Coast brewers alike were represented well with entries of all styles.

“I was duly impressed by last year’s competition and yet this year the field was even stronger,” says Chief Judge Jason Affourtit. “There are truly many skilled homebrewers in our area and it’s hard to believe that two very difficult to brew styles are atop this year’s results. The competition in our Best of Show round was fierce, and we were fortunate to have the support of very knowledgeable judges to evaluate all the beers that were entered.”

Home brew competition results announced

Best of awards:

• Best of Show: Mike Meko, Arroyo Grande, Belgian Dark Strong Ale
• Reserve Best of Show: Ryan Foster, Grover Beach, Hazy IPA

For the complete list of results please visit www.MidStateFair.com. The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Home brew competition results announced

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.