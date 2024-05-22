Home brew competition results announced

Arroyo Grande man takes Best of Show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2024 Home Brew Competition. Central Coast brewers alike were represented well with entries of all styles.

“I was duly impressed by last year’s competition and yet this year the field was even stronger,” says Chief Judge Jason Affourtit. “There are truly many skilled homebrewers in our area and it’s hard to believe that two very difficult to brew styles are atop this year’s results. The competition in our Best of Show round was fierce, and we were fortunate to have the support of very knowledgeable judges to evaluate all the beers that were entered.”

Best of awards:

• Best of Show: Mike Meko, Arroyo Grande, Belgian Dark Strong Ale

• Reserve Best of Show: Ryan Foster, Grover Beach, Hazy IPA

For the complete list of results please visit www.MidStateFair.com. The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Share To Social Media