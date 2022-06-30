Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 30, 2022
Home brewing competition results announced 

Posted: 6:00 am, June 30, 2022 by News Staff

Mid-State Fair Home Brew CompetitionPaso Robles man takes best of show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition.

Central Coast brewers were represented well with entries of all styles. “Overall, the 2022 competition was a success,” said chief judge Ryan Foster. “The entry count is back on the rise which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about and we hope to continue helping them.”

Best-of awards:

  • Best of Show: Jason Affourtit, Paso Robles, Imperial Stout
  • Reserve Best of Show: Nicholas Robbins, Atascadero, Cream Ale

 

