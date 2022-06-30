Home brewing competition results announced

Paso Robles man takes best of show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition.

Central Coast brewers were represented well with entries of all styles. “Overall, the 2022 competition was a success,” said chief judge Ryan Foster. “The entry count is back on the rise which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about and we hope to continue helping them.”

Best-of awards:

Best of Show: Jason Affourtit, Paso Robles, Imperial Stout

Reserve Best of Show: Nicholas Robbins, Atascadero, Cream Ale

For the complete list of results please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

