Home winemaker or brewer? Competition registration now open

Competitions take place in May

– The Central Coast Home Winemaking and Home Brewing Competitions, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair, are now accepting entries.

The Home Winemaking Competition will take place in May and feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties. The wines are separated into six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. The categories are then separated into classes by varietals. The panel of local competition judges evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics, and taste to determine an overall conclusion.

The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition will also take place in May and feature beer, ciders and perry’s made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Entries will be evaluated according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion.

Entries are judged by locals chosen for their great knowledge and experience for the fields of both wine and beer. Ranging from makers, industry insiders or having years of judging experience, feedback is always our goal with the judges chosen.

Registration for the Home Winemaking Competition runs now through Friday, April 19. Registration for the Home Brewing Competition runs now through Friday, May 3.

Both are $7 per entry. Register today at http://cmsfw.fairwire.com/.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Share To Social Media