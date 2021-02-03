Homeless meal service moved to new shelter in Paso Robles

–El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Paso Robles recently moved the daily meal service provided by Paso Cares to the new ECHO facility located in the former Motel 6 at 1134 Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles. Individuals and families that are facing hunger and homelessness can now receive a to-go style meal in the newly created food service area of the Paso Robles facility. This new meal service will be managed by ECHO and will replace the meal service that was previously offered at the corner of Riverside and 24th in Paso Robles.

“The nightly dinner service is an important window of time for us – it’s where we can connect those facing hunger and homelessness with the services they may need,” states Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO, “providing meals at our facility is a natural next step in offering our services to the community of Paso Robles.”

ECHO Paso Robles has transformed a sheltered area of the new facility into a meal pick up and outdoor dining area. Individuals and families facing hunger or homelessness can receive a nutritious meal at 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. daily. The organization has served an average of 40 people each evening seeking a meal and shelter since its opening in December of 2020. Full capacity is expected to reach 60 beds, and regular meal service will resume when COVID 19 restrictions are lifted and gatherings are deemed safe for the general public.

Any individuals seeking shelter or assistance can attend the meal service and speak with case management about shelter services.

ECHO operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s unique residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provide ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 100 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, please visit our website at www.echoshelter.org.

