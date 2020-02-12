Homeless organization holding series of public forums

–Following the January announcement that El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been contracted to run homeless services for the City of Paso Robles, ECHO will be holding a series of public information and discussion forums for the community to come and learn about the homelessness situation and plans to address the challenges.

The first public information forum will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

“We invite the entire community to come and learn about our vision and our plans, and have their questions answered,” says Jeff Al-Mashat, Homeless Services Director, Paso Robles. “Homelessness affects so many aspects of our community, we expect and welcome a diverse range of questions and opinions.”

Paso Robles is constructing the new Homeless Services Center at 3100 Sulpher Springs Road near the City’s water treatment plant north of Highway 46 and east of US 101. The new facility, First Step, will be complete with 36 beds for individual and family sleeping areas, a dining room and prep kitchen, restrooms and shower facilities, a gathering area, laundry room and staff offices.

ECHO has successfully provided homeless services in Atascadero for almost two decades. They will provide day-to-day management of the First Step Homeless Services Center. Groundbreaking is set for early spring of this year.

