Homeless shelter to open 20 additional shelter beds in Paso Robles

Expansion will enhance ECHO’s capacity to serve those in need

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has given the green light for El Camino Homeless Organization to expand its vital services by adding 20 emergency shelter beds to its Paso Robles campus. This significant development comes on the heels of the shelter’s success in its mission to offer hope to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Central Coast region.

Year to date, the shelter has achieved results by successfully helping over 156 individuals and families find stable housing in the Central Coast region. The success of ECHO’s programs is a testament to the dedication of its staff, the support of the community, and the contributions of volunteers.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recognized the role ECHO plays in addressing homelessness in the community and has approved funding for the organization to open 20 additional Emergency Shelter Beds on their Paso Robles campus. This expansion will enhance ECHO’s capacity to serve those in need, providing a safe and supportive environment during their journey towards stable housing.

“We are grateful to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors for their support and belief in our mission,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “The additional shelter beds will allow us to continue our efforts to reduce homelessness in our community and provide much-needed assistance to those who are experiencing this crisis.”

For more information about the shelter its programs, and to support its mission, visit https://www.echoshelter.org/.

Share To Social Media