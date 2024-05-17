Homeschool center celebrates first year with community event

Open house event to be held May 22 in Paso Robles

– The Civitas Homeschool Resource Center is celebrating its first year of providing co-op classes, field trips, mom’s book clubs, dances, and sports teams for the homeschooling community of San Luis Obispo County. An open house event will be held on May 22 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Paso Robles, located at 1645 Park Street, to showcase the achievements of Civitas families throughout the school year.

The event will begin with an hour for mingling and questions, followed by a talent show during the second hour. Civitas invites the entire community to attend this free event to learn more about the organization and its offerings.

Throughout the year, Civitas has offered a variety of enrichment classes, including sewing, art, and music, as well as core classes in history, science, and geography. During the Open House, tables will display samples of student work and provide information on classes available next school year, sports options, and additional activities like student dances and moms’ book clubs. There will also be a section with curriculum options recommended by experienced homeschooling families.

For more information, contact the resource center at info@civitashrc.org or visit www.civitashrc.org.

