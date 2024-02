Honda films in downtown Paso Robles

Total economic impact was about $50,000 for the week, says city

– Honda Motorsports filmed downtown last week, capturing action and lifestyle footage of their 2024 Rebel and Gold Wing motorcycles, according to a post by Paso Robles City Updates.

City of Paso Robles staff helped w/intermittent street closures. Time was reimbursed, according to the city. The local economic impact was about $50,000 for the week.

