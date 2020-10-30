Paso Robles News|Friday, October 30, 2020
Honor Farm donates handmade items to Mission Hope Cancer Center

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Honor Farm sewing program donated over 100 handmade items including hats, scarves and blankets to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Arroyo Grande to support local cancer patients.

Correctional Sergeant Lacey Silveira shared, “It’s great to see the female honor farm inmates build a sense of self-confidence in their accomplishments and pride when they complete a project. They are proud to give back. Our hope is to foster that pride and self-confidence to their re-entry into the community.”

Honor Farm Sewing Program participant Ecstacia Willis said, “It was nice to do this knowing that we can play a part in comforting someone in their time of need, just giving them a blanket to keep them warm.”

Fellow participant Lisa Becerra shared a similar sentiment. “For me personally, when I’m making things for donations it feels good knowing it’s going to someone who needs and deserves it,” she said.

The Women’s Honor Farm Sewing Program began in 2013 and has grown over the past seven years. All of the items are made by inmates of the San Luis Obispo County Jail from donated materials and fabrics. They support organizations throughout the county with their handcrafted items. In turn, the inmates feel the satisfaction of giving back and being a positive part of the community.

Those who would like to join in supporting cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Arroyo Grande can visit www.SupportArroyoGrande.org or call Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation at (805) 994-5421.



