Honor moms by giving blood this May with Vitalant

Vitalant will give a $5 Amazon gift card or ball cap for all those who come to help save lives

–Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets, or plasma this May in support of mothers and all patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. As a token of thanks, all those who come to give now through May 25 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* or a Vitalant ball cap May 26 through June 1, redeemable via email.

More than 200 blood drives continue to be canceled each week because of the pandemic, including over a dozen along the Central Coast, but the need for blood has returned to pre-pandemic levels. There is an urgent need for donors to help new mothers experiencing childbirth complications, grandmothers battling cancer, sisters with chronic blood disorders, and other patients. Those who receive an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met.

Emily Peters was one of the patients whose life was saved by blood donors. Fifteen minutes after delivering a baby girl named Lucy, Emily experienced an arterial bleed, was rushed to surgery, and received 32 blood components. “I pretty much died and was saved by blood donors,” she said. Watch Emily’s Mother’s Day story here.

“Trauma and accident victims, cancer patients and those now undergoing previously postponed surgeries may all need blood,” said Susan Noone, regional director with Vitalant. “There is an increased need for blood donations as life begins to return to normal for some. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially type O—the most transfused blood type.”

How to give

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Vitalant has four donation centers along the Central Coast and follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing, disinfecting public areas, and requiring face masks. The San Luis Obispo donation center is located at 4119 Broad Street.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related