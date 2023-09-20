Hope Family Wines video finalist in Wine Spectator contest

Voting closes this Sunday

– “Paso Robles Proud”—a two-minute video by Hope Family Wines—has been named as one of six finalists for the 17th annual Wine Spectator Video Contest. Viewing and voting are available to the public on the contest’s landing page. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are elated to have our video showcased by Wine Spectator and we appreciate anyone who feels like our work is worthy of their vote,” said Owner-Winemaker Austin Hope.

The video was presented by Hope Family Wines with the following summary:

Our wines are born, grown, and made in Paso Robles. This region has come so far, yet the sky is still the limit. We are dreamers and we are winemakers. Most importantly, we are family. Join us as we celebrate the people, growers, and community who make it all possible.

Austin Hope’s parents, Chuck and Marlyn Hope, began planting vineyards in Paso Robles in 1978 and later became one of the region’s largest growers of wine grapes. In 1983, the Hopes helped spearhead the creation of the Paso Robles AVA, and 10 years later helped establish the Paso Robles Vintners & Growers Association (today known as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance).

For more information about the winery visit HopeFamilyWines.com.

