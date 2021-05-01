Hospice of SLO County invites the public to ‘Walk for Healing’

–For the past year, COVID-19 has caused tragedy, isolation, and loss. Many in the community are hurting in some capacity, which is why Hospice of San Luis Obispo County is inviting people everywhere to remember loved ones by participating in the 7-week walk for healing challenge. They say they hope participants can feel the healing and know that they are helping others as they support Hospice SLO County. Visit www.hospiceslo.org to register now and start recording miles May 1 – June 19, 2021. Participants can join at any time during the challenge.

The Walk for Healing challenge will raise funds to ensure Hospice SLO County has enough resources for a robust counseling program, a strong in-home support and end-of-life doula program, a dedicated pet peace of mind program, and a growing volunteer corps. Your participation will make a direct impact on our services as the need increases because of the complicated grief we are seeing as a direct impact of COVID-19. Participate as an individual, as a team, or as a donor.

The entry fee is $30 & includes an event t-shirt. You can also choose to fundraise to raise more money for Hospice SLO County if you wish.

You can also run, hike, bike, swim, or any other sport you can think of. A handy conversion chart is included on the website to figure out miles. All together, they hope to log 50,000 miles by June 19, and also hope to raise $50,000 by June 19 so donations are welcomed.

The team with the most miles, the individual with the most miles, and the top fundraiser will be recognized with a trophy and social media shout-outs. Winners will be announced June 21, 2021.

“So many of us have had loss of some sort during the pandemic,” said Susan Olson, director of development. “We are honored to give the community the opportunity to remember those lost and to make concrete goals to improve our overall health. Hospice SLO County, as most non-profits, has had a difficult time fundraising because of the pandemic. We are a volunteer hospice and do not charge fees or bill insurance. All of our income comes from direct donations and fundraisers. We appreciate your help.”

Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #WalkForHealingHospiceSLO to show photos of who they are remembering and to document their activity on social media.

