Hospice program seeks volunteers to help provide in-home care to patients

Upcoming three-day training scheduled in October

– Community volunteers are needed to provide in-home companionship and respite care to hospice patients in San Luis Obispo County, the Santa Maria Valley, and Santa Barbara. Recently, heavy COVID-19 restrictions for volunteers have been lightened by the CDC.

Central Coast Hospice has been providing medical and social services to those with a terminal diagnosis in all of San Luis Obispo County for over 10 years. Volunteers are an especially important part of the program. They provide supervision to patients while their family caregivers take a break or run errands, assist with light household tasks, provide emotional support and socialization, and help with miscellaneous, yet important tasks—like organizing family photos or helping the patient write letters to their loved ones.

No prior experience is necessary. Potential volunteers must just have an interest in helping others, a caring nature, and be able to participate in a training program before starting their volunteer experience.

The next three-day training will be held Oct. 13, 20, & 27, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Current and past volunteers have said that they received way more from volunteering than they feel like they gave—they have learned more about themselves, their own families, and their own feelings about death as well as the beauty of life, in the process of helping.

Central Coast Hospice will offer volunteer training, and we hope to recruit potential volunteers willing to serve. There is no charge for the training class and the hospice will provide snacks & lunch. All training materials included. Pre-registration and interview are required.

The training will include such topics as the history of hospice, its philosophy, and mission, how hospice addresses the needs of the patient and family, the role of various hospice clinician team members, family dynamics and communication skills, dementia, grief and loss, and the role of the volunteer.

Call or e-mail for more information or to apply for the program. Call Central Coast Hospice at (805) 540-6020 and ask to speak with the volunteer coordinator or e-mail info@cchh08.com.

