Hospice SLO County hosting annual Bingo Bonanza fundraiser

27th annual event coming March 21, 2020

Hospice of San Luis Obispo County and the Women’s Alliance of SLO present Bingo Bonanza taking on March 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SLO Vet’s Hall. Every year, this rousing afternoon has strived to raise proceeds for local nonprofit organizations. Hospice SLO County has been the beneficiary for approximately 21 out of 27 years.

Hundreds of businesses in SLO County contribute to the event’s silent auction, raffle and 11 major bingo prizes. 10 rounds of bingo will be played and each winner will take home a large basket of prizes worth between $150 and $300. The 11th ultimate basket will be auctioned off at the end of play. Six raffle prizes valued at $15 – $25 will be called out between each game. Lunch will be served by Chef’s Table Catering. Master of Ceremonies will be local resident Garret Olson of Resolute Associates. Tickets can be purchased at https://my805tix.com/events/bingo-bonanza-2020-3-21-2020. Early bird sales end February 29, 2020.

“Hospice SLO County is so pleased to work with the Women’s Alliance to produce this exciting event again this year,” said Susan Olson, Director of Development for Hospice SLO County. “The revenue from this event will go directly to our operational fund. We have over 30 support groups and classes countywide each month. We average over 100 people for individual grief-counseling a month for a total of 3,500 individual grief-counseling hours in 2019. We have 124 trained volunteers on our roster who donate their time and energy to help those in need. Our volunteers include End-of-Life Doulas, In-Home respite caregivers, Threshold Singers, Pet Peace of Mind volunteers, Interns, Yoga and Reiki instructors, office volunteers and event volunteers. In 2019 our volunteers donated 17,255 hours of their time. All of our services are free of charge.”

The Women’s Alliance originally began as an off-shoot of Psi Delta Sigma, a social group of women with a primary purpose of supporting United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) in Los Angeles, California. Mary Oldham, a longtime member, saw the need for a similar group in San Luis Obispo County after she relocated to Avila Beach. She organized the Women’s Alliance of SLO.

Since its beginning, the Women’s Alliance of SLO has been a local group of women dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through fundraising. With Mary’s leadership, drive, organization and fundraising skills, the Women’s Alliance of SLO has donated over $275,000 to local nonprofits.

In 2018, Mary Oldham stepped down as president of WASLO due to health concerns. She was succeeded by Donnie Jensen, who temporarily stepped in as Interim President. In 2019, Hospice SLO County staff became lead organizer of the event and ticket sales go directly through the Hospice SLO office.

Since 1977, Hospice of San Luis Obispo County (County), a local, 501(c) 3 non-profit, volunteer, non-medical hospice, has been providing county-wide in-home respite care, emotional support, practical assistance, and comfort to individuals who are experiencing the impact of a life-limiting illness. The organization also offers grief counseling, including individual, family and group counseling, to anyone grieving the death of a loved one. All Hospice SLO County services are provided at no charge and are supported through direct donations and fundraising events.

–Press release from Hospice of SLO County

