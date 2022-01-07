Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increase in SLO County

14-day average of new cases increases to highest point since January 2021

– Thirty-eight San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including seven in the ICU, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Hospitals are also reportedly experiencing increasing pressure on emergency departments and staffing. This increase comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in SLO County, with 824 cases reported since Tuesday. This increase brings the 14-day average to 228, its highest since January of 2021.

“We must now work together to get through this surge without a crisis to our health care system,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Please, do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms. However, if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain in your chest or other severe symptoms, please take that seriously and get medical care.”

Health officials say the current surge was likely ignited by holiday gatherings and travel as the highly-contagious Omicron variant took hold locally. The Omicron variant now represents about 70 percent of recently sequenced cases in SLO County, while the Delta variant continues to represent about 30 percent of sequenced cases.

“While it appears that fewer people are experiencing severe illness with Omicron, many are still getting very sick and even a smaller percentage of severe cases can mean a large number of people who need hospital care or die from this disease,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is the time to use the tools we have to protect yourself and each other: diligent masking, vaccination, avoiding large gatherings, and even postponing smaller get-togethers. This surge will not last forever—for right now, it’s a good idea to dial up precautions until spread of the virus in our community slows down.”

See San Luis Obispo County’s latest COVID-19 statistics here.

As a post-holiday reminder, those who have recently traveled, gathered with a group or been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 should get tested 3-5 days after the exposure or travel.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Vaccines— both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781 5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

