Hot sunny weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Temperatures expected to climb into the low 90s

– Residents of Paso Robles can anticipate a warm week ahead as hot and sunny weather dominates the forecast. According to Weather Underground, the week will commence with partly cloudy conditions on Monday, followed by clear skies for the remainder of the week.

Temperature-wise, Paso Robles will experience a gradual increase in heat. Monday’s high is expected to reach 84 degrees, followed by a jump to 92 degrees on Tuesday. Wednesday will continue the upward trend with a high of 93 degrees, while Thursday’s peak temperature will be a slightly cooler 90 degrees. As the week progresses, temperatures will drop slightly, falling below the 90-degree mark by Friday. By next Monday, the region is expected to see a return to the upper 70s.

During the evenings, Paso Robles can expect overnight lows in the lower to mid-50s, providing some relief from the day’s sweltering heat.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.