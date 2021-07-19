Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Hot weather and ‘monsoonal moisture’ expected to start off the week 

Posted: 7:27 am, July 19, 2021 by News Staff

Hot weather expected to give way to cooler temperatures later this week

Scattered thunderstorms bring threat of dry lightning

–The possibility of triple digits is in the forecast this week for Tuesday, but by the end of the week, daytime highs are expected to drop to the mid-80s, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to read a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Some areas of North County experienced scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “monsoonal moisture” which could bring more scattered showers but also the threat of dry lightning, a fire danger:

