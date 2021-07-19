Hot weather and ‘monsoonal moisture’ expected to start off the week

Scattered thunderstorms bring threat of dry lightning

–The possibility of triple digits is in the forecast this week for Tuesday, but by the end of the week, daytime highs are expected to drop to the mid-80s, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to read a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Some areas of North County experienced scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “monsoonal moisture” which could bring more scattered showers but also the threat of dry lightning, a fire danger:

Monsoonal moisture will continue to stream into the Central Coast today into Monday with variable amounts of high-level clouds and a few scattered rain showers. Unfortunately, these storms could produce dry lightning. This will increase fire potential throughout our area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GyKxVTTKHp — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 18, 2021

Advertisement

Share this post!

email