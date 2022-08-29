Paso Robles News|Monday, August 29, 2022
Forecast: Mild Monday will give way to 100-degree days this week in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:01 am, August 29, 2022 by News Staff

sunshine paso robles

Temperatures could reach as high as 110 by Sunday

– Hot weather is in store for North County this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday will start out the week with a high of 86 degrees. Tuesday temperatures should climb to 92 degrees, and by Wednesday, Paso Robles should see triple digits, with the possibility of temps over 110 degrees by Sunday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Tips for high temperatures from the NWS:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

 

