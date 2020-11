House fire contained in Paso Robles

–A structure fire was reported in a Paso Robles neighborhood on Friday shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to reports.

The incident occurred in a house near the Rose Lane and Red Cloud Road intersection. The fire reportedly began in a chimney.

All occupants were able to escape, the fire was contained, and there were no injuries reported.

No further information is available at this time.

