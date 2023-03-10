House fire likely started by rechargeable battery displaces six

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Paso Robles

– A rechargeable battery that overheated and caught fire in the living room of a single-family dwelling on Ferro Lane in Paso Robles on Thursday displaced six people and caused significant smoke damage throughout the house, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department.

At 6:57 p.m., firefighters arrived to find light smoke emanating from the front door of the home. The fire was quickly contained to the living room. However, significant smoke damage was sustained throughout the residence.

A total of 15 firefighters from Paso Robles and one engine from Cal Fire, along with a heavy rescue and a Battalion Chief responded to the scene. Additionally, San Luis Ambulance and the Paso Robles Police Department were called to provide assistance. Six people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a rechargeable battery that overheated and caught fire, then spread to the couch before engulfing the living room.

Share To Social Media