House fire reported on Running Stag Way 

Posted: 7:15 am, September 3, 2022 by News Staff

Police department evacuated nearby houses

– A fire was seen engulfing a garage in the 900 block of Running Stag Way in the Meadowlark neighborhood of Paso Robles around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.paso robles house fire

Crews were seen responding to the blaze and the Paso Robles Police Department evacuated nearby houses.

The fire appeared to be contained to the garage of the home. Residents were evacuated and firefighters searched for pets in the home.paso robles house fire

No further information is available at this time.

 

 

-Report by Anthony Reed. Photos by Scott Brennan. 

