Housing authority board of commissioners seeking new members

–The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill one vacancy for a board commissioner and one tenant board commissioner on the Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners consists of seven members appointed by the Paso Robles City Council. Commissioner applicants must be residents of either the City of Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County and must be a tenant of a property owned or managed by the Housing Authority, and over 62 years of age.

The housing authority is a separate agency from the city, and advises public housing management and determines policy, procedures, and direction of the housing authority. The board meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at 901 30th Street.

Applications may be obtained at City Hall (1000 Spring Street) or at the Housing Authority (901 30th Street). Applications may also be downloaded from the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/15289/Advisory-Body-Application-PDF or type “advisory application” in the site search box on the city website.

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446 or via email.

Advisory body applications can be emailed to cityclerk@prcity.com, mailed via USPS, or dropped in the dropbox in the lobby of city hall. They must be received by the deadline.

For additional information, call the city clerk at (805) 237-3960 or the planning department at (805) 237-3970, or Executive Director of the Housing Authority David Cooke at 805-238-4015 or email dcooke@pasoroblesha.org.

Share this post!

email

Related