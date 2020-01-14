Housing Element update public workshop happening Jan. 29

–The City of Paso Robles is working on an update to the Housing Element that will address the future housing needs in the city. The update to the Housing Element is due for completion by December 2020.

What is the Housing Element?

The Housing Element is a required Element of the City of Paso Robles General Plan and includes goals and objectives to achieve housing for all economic segments of the community, including affordable housing.

The City of Paso Robles seeks to create policies that provide opportunities for the development of housing to meet local demand. An effective housing element provides the appropriate conditions for developing and preserving a healthy supply of housing for the entire community, while reducing constraints where possible.

The city will be conducting a public workshop to hear from residents, businesses, housing stakeholders and other interested persons as they update the Housing Element of the General Plan. The Housing Element Update Public Workshop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the City Council Chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

If you have any questions or would like to receive updates and notifications on the Housing Element Update, please contact Darcy Delgado, Associate Planner, by e-mail at ddelgado@prcity.com or by telephone at (805) 237-3970. Hard copy correspondence may be sent to the following address:

City of Paso Robles

Community Development Department

1000 Spring Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Attn: Darcy Delgado, Associate Planner

