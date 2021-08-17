How families facing dementia can navigate extreme heat

Tips from the Alzheimer’s Association

–In response to the record-setting heat waves and excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service throughout these summer months, the Alzheimer’s Association is urging the 690,000 Californians living with Alzhiemer’s disease and their caregivers to have a comprehensive safety plan to help them navigate extreme heat. Extreme heat precautions are important for everyone, but the need for a comprehensive safety plan is particularly important for people living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests taking measures to plan ahead for continuous weather changes over the next couple of months to prevent injuries and help a person with the disease feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.

“Individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias may have a harder time communicating their needs to you,” said Kathryn Cherkas, director of programs at the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. “They might not be able to state that they are too hot, thirsty or uncomfortable. During hot weather, it is best to take a proactive approach to keep them hydrated and cool and not wait until they are thirsty or overheated.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias to prepare for extreme heat conditions:

Plan ahead. Family and friends should prepare accordingly and make plans to regularly check in on a person living with dementia during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.

Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. If the person is hesitant or resistant to drinking water, look for foods with a high water content such as watermelon, cucumbers or oranges.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heatstroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with dementia because signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect.

Pay attention at night. Keep people living with dementia cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbate sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last for more than one hour.

“For those living with dementia, there may be an increase in behavioral symptoms— some individuals may be more agitated or more likely to wander away from their home,” said Cheraks. “Try to prepare ahead of time to lessen the severity and frequency of these behaviors by making sure that their physical and emotional needs are being met.”

For more information on how the weather affects individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia and more resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

