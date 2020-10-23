How the Mid-State Fair cancellation affected San Luis Obispo County 

Melanie Blankenship has been going to the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) for 45 years. She doesn’t remember her first time on account of the fact that she was a 4 month old wheeled around the midway by her parents. Every July since that infant introduction, the fourth-generation Paso Robles native has attended as a paying guest, an employee, a volunteer, and, most recently, as an exhibitor who sells and samples the wares from her Templeton farm and market, Nature’s Touch Nursery & Harvest in the Mission Market.

That is until this July when the 74-year-old fair was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with the state’s restrictions regarding mass gatherings.