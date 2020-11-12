How to place an obituary in the newspaper

Obituaries are tributes of loved-ones who have died. They inform the community of the death and plans for services, and they serve as an historical record for generations to come. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes obituaries free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes such as Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation. See examples of current Paso Robles obituaries. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Be sure to email a photo along with the obituary. If you have any questions, call (805) 226-9890.

How to write an obituary

The death of a loved one is not an easy time, nor is condensing his or her life into a short summary. Many people ask for a template or a guide on how to write the obituary because they are not sure what to include or not to include. Below we have provided a helpful guide to aid in the creation of an obituary, as well as information about submitting one for publication on the Paso Robles Daily News‘ website.

Include your loved one’s full name, including maiden name, nickname or any other name that your loved one went by. In the first line, include his or her full name, last city of residence and date and cause of death. For example, Jane Alice (Smith) Doe, 83, of Paso Robles died on June 1, 2015, of a stroke at her care facility while surrounded by loved ones. Be sure to include the person’s connection to North San Luis Obispo County.

Next, include dates and locations of birth, marriage and other important life events. Also include any history of the person’s life such as schools attended, military service, place of employment and position held, membership in any organizations such as civic, fraternal and church, and hobbies or special interests. A brief example: Mrs. Doe was born on April 13, 1933, in Atascadero, the eldest child of Abraham and Emma Smith. She attended Atascadero schools and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, John Doe, in 1953. He worked for the county of San Luis Obispo and they made their home in south Atascadero. They had three children, Margaret, John Jr. and Joseph, all of whom went through Atascadero schools.

At the end of the obituary list anyone that survives your loved one or preceded him or her in death. You can choose how far out in the family tree you go. Next include any information about memorial, funeral or graveside services. If it is open to the public, include the location, day and time of date. If the services are private, indicate that. If the family would prefer monetary contributions in lieu of flowers, include wording to that effect. For example: Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John Doe; brother, Charles Smith; and her parents, Abraham and Emma Smith. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Hess; three children, Margaret Rogers, John Doe Jr. and Joseph Doe, along with their spouses; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at Highlands Church in Paso Robles. Burial will follow at the Paso Robles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her name to the Friends of the Atascadero Library.

List of things to include in an obituary

NAME / ANNOUNCEMENT

• Full name of the deceased, including nickname, if any

• Age at death

• Residence at death

• Day and date of death

• Place of death

• Cause of death

LIFE

• Date of birth

• Place of birth

• Names of parents

• Childhood: siblings, stories, schools, friends

• Marriage(s): date of, place, name of spouse

• Education: school, college, university and other

• Designations, awards, and other recognition

• Employment: jobs, activities, stories, colleagues, satisfactions, promotions

• Places of residence

• Hobbies, sports, interests, activities, and other enjoyment

• Charitable, religious, fraternal, political, and other affiliations; positions held

• Achievements

FAMILY

• Survived by (include place of residence):

-Spouse

-Children (in order of date of birth, and their spouses)

-Grandchildren

-Great-grandchildren

-Great-great-grandchildren

-Parents

-Grandparents

-Siblings (in order of date of birth)

-Others, such as nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws

-Friends

• Predeceased by (and date of death):

-Spouse

-Children (in order of date of birth)

-Grandchildren

-Siblings (in order of date of birth)

-Others, such as nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws

SERVICE

• Day, date, time, place

• Name of the officiant, pallbearers, honorary pallbearers, other information

• Visitation information if applicable: day, date, time, place

• Reception information if applicable: day, date, time, place

• Other memorial, vigil, or graveside services if applicable: day, date, time, place

• Place of interment

• Name of the funeral home in charge of arrangements

• Where to call for more information (even if no service planned)

ENDING

• Memorial funds established

• Memorial donation suggestions, including addresses

• Thank you to people, groups, or institutions

• Quotation or poem

• Three words that sum up the life

