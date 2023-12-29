How to recycle your Christmas tree in North County

– Christmas trees, if not disposed of properly, can pose a fire hazard, according to fire authorities. Here is how to properly recycle your Christmas tree in North County.

The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) provides the following guidelines for recycling:

Cut trees into 4-foot lengths or shorter.

Ensure no tree parts exceed 6 inches in diameter.

The green waste cart’s lid must close securely.

Remove all decorations; flocked or snow-covered trees are not accepted.

Places in North County that accept trees

Atascadero Waste Management

Christmas tree pickup for recycling: Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.

Cut trees in half, place in the green waste bin on regular service day.

For uncut trees, call Atascadero office at (805) 466-3636 for pickup.

Multi-family complexes with five or more trees should contact for special pickup.

MidState Solid Waste (Now Operated by Waste Management) in Paso Robles

Waste Management will pick up Christmas trees year-round.

Trees must fit into the green waste bin, cut into 4-foot pieces.

Unflocked, undecorated trees with a trunk diameter of 6 inches or less.

Call (805) 434-9112 for curbside pickup if the tree doesn’t fit for an extra fee.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle

Christmas tree collection: Jan. 1 to Jan. 12.

Live, undecorated, and unflocked trees for two weeks post-Christmas.

Trees over 6 feet should be cut; stands must be removed.

Place trees next to the cart, not inside, by 6 a.m. on regular pickup day.

San Miguel Garbage

Christmas tree collection on regular pickup days through the second week of January.

Remove stands and decorations.

Place trees next to regular trash containers.

Additional options:

Chicago Grade Landfill, Cold Canyon Landfill, Santa Maria Transfer Station, Paso Robles Landfill, and North County Recycling accept Christmas trees for recycling with applicable fees.

Share To Social Media